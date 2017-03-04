An Alligator Is Caught Strolling Around With Its New Found Dinner

If you’re a golfer, one of the most terrifying things that you have to deal with is the group ahead of you not moving as quickly as you’d like. As much as you’d like to play through, you deserve to enjoy all 18 holes like everyone else who gets to hit the course. However, if you live in Florida (or Australia), sometimes the course can present you with interesting challenges and hazards that are a little harder to avoid. For example, you might get stuck behind an alligator strolling across the course with a massive fish in its mouth.

UP NEXT: Dinosaur-Size Alligator Cruises Just A Few Feet From Photographers

Videos by PopCulture.com

Norma Respess was merely trying to catch a nice game of golf on Thursday morning when the incredible display of nature not caring about the world of man took place. Respess was joined by sister-in-law, Phyllis Respess, who made the smart move of running for her life, but Norma chose to instead document the incident.

In the footage above, you can hear Respess exclaim, “That’s amazing I’ve never seen that before!” as the reptile casually showed off its meal. The gator then slid into a nearby water hazard to enjoy its meal, hopefully with slightly more seclusion than its stroll. The Florida golf course hasn’t reported anyone losing a hand to the beast, so hopefully this alligator prefers fish.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T NY Post]

——–

Want the chance to win one of Logan’s claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!