Alison Sweeney Announces Her Return To ‘Days Of Our Lives’

Actress and author Alison Sweeney has made a epic announcement that will make all soap opera fans scream.

After 22 years of playing the character Samantha “Sami” Brady on the hit daytime soap Days Of Our Lives, the actress has decided to come out of retirement to return and play her villainous role.

“I’m coming back to Days. I’m so excited to tell all of you in person,” Sweeney said in the video.

She continued, “I’m really, really excited to be back in Salem. I start shooting in a couple of weeks.”

Check out the announcement in the video below:

If you recall, the character of Sami left the fictions town of Salem, Illinois in 2014 for Hollywood after her husband get shot by the character Clyde Weston.

In Ali’s final scene, her character signs over the rights of her enterprises before she says a tearful goodbye. Sami and her two sons head to Los Angeles after executives offer to write the Sami Brady Story based on her struggles.

Two years later, fans will find out if Sami’s story became Hollywood success or if she’s returning to Salem to resume the life she lived before Los Angeles.

“You’ll have to tune in to find out more,” Ali teased Days Of Our Lives fans.

Die-hard fans of the soap suspected that she would return since her character was not killed off in her final appearance.

Since leaving Days in 2014, Alison has appeared in a string of TV movies including Murder She Baked: Just Desserts, The Irresistible Blueberry Farm and Love On The Air. She also hosted The Biggest Loser and appeared in commercials for Arm & Hammer toothpaste.

