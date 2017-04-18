Alien: Covenant Trailer Gets Rated

It seems like a trailer for Alien: Convenant may be coming just in time for the holidays. After a teaser image from the film was released yesterday, news has broken that the trailer for the sci-fi thriller has finally be rated. The guys of at Trailer Track are sharing details about the footage’s rating, and it has fans thinking Alien: Covenant will be bringing fans a fun Christmas gift.

Over in Germany, FSK has released their rating for the first trailer of Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant. The footage which reportedly features a remixed cover of David Bowie has been shown to various press outlets at private screenings. It seems like the trailer will be the last big drop of 2016 after a teaser for Blade Runner 2049 went live. Scott acts as an executive producer on the latter project, and the filmmaker will helm the upcoming installment of Alien.

So far, there has been little news about Alien: Covenant and its storyline. Yesterday, the latest episode of Hey U Guys! debuted and featured James Franco talking about his alleged role in the film. The actor basically confirmed his involvement after he was asked what it is like to be part of the franchise. “The news is out?” Franco asked. “I don’t know if he’s trying to trick me into talking about it…”

Apparently, Franco will play a character named Branson in Alien: Covenant. The man acts as the captain of the Covenant and is married to Katherine Waterson’s character Daniels.

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created in Alien with Alien: Covenant, the second chapter in a prequel trilogy that began with Prometheus — and connects directly to Scott’s 1979 seminal work of science fiction. Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world — whose sole inhabitant is the “synthetic” David (Michael Fassbender), survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.

Alien: Covenant is a sequel to Prometheus and the sixth film in the Alien franchise. The film is directed by Ridley Scott, and stars Michael Fassbender, Noomi Rapace, Guy Pearce, Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, and Billy Crudup.

Alien: Covenant opens in theaters May 19, 2017.

