Alan Thicke Honored at Star-Studded Memorial

Alan Thicke died of a heart attack last week, and the late actor has been honored by friends and family ever since. In a memorial held recently, those closest to Thicke gathered to remember him and pay tribute to the beloved icon.

E! News reports that the memorial was attended by the full cast of Growing Pains, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Kirk Cameron, as well as Bob Saget, Alex Trebek, Bill Maher and more.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A family member posted photos of the event to social media, sharing details of the memorial in an emotional message.

“Tonight’s memorial for Alan was just about perfect. So much family and so many historic friends came out to remember our beloved father-figure,” the post read. “Speaking for Alan so beautifully was (I’m realizing now) an all-star cast.”

(Photo: Twitter / @LuxuryFashionIt)

“We heard from our own Robin Thicke who brought up all dear dad’s best friends, Bob Saget, Bill Maher, Alex Trebec [sic] who I had no idea had such old deep ties to our family, the entire cast of Growing Pains including Leo and Kirk Cameron who I had the pleasure of meeting for the first time, along with his wife who became an instant friend,” the message continued.

After his death, many of Thicke’s friends and family members have taken to social media to honor the late star, including Cameron, who played Thicke’s TV son.

“I spent Monday through Friday for seven important years with Alan Thicke as my ‘TV dad.’ I’m shocked and truly heartbroken today at the news of his death,” Cameron wrote on Instagram.

“Alan was a generous, kind and loving man. I am so blessed to have grown up with him. Chelsea and I send our love and prayers to his family tonight. We will cherish the memories…’sharing the laughter and love.’”

This story first appeared at Womanista.