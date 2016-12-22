Alan Thicke Cause Of Death Officially Released

Alan Thicke’s cause of death has officially been revealed. The Growing Pains actor reportedly died of a ruptured aorta, according to TMZ.

Alan Thicke’s official death certificate revealed that the doctors at the Providence St. Joseph Medical Center attempted to save the 69-year-old actor’s life by performing a median sternotomy, which is “a surgical procedure where doctors literally crack open the sternum to open the area around the heart and lungs so they can operate,” TMZ says.

Last week, Thicke was taken to the hospital after suffering a heart attack around 11:15 AM while playing hockey with his 19-year-old son Carter. He passed away three hours later as his official time of death was listed at 2:14 PM.

The late actor leaves behind his wife Tanya Callau to whom he was married for more than ten years as well as his three sons Brandon (41), Robin (39), and Carter (19).

Thicke’s wife, Tanya Callau, delivered this statement on Tuesday regarding her husband’s death.

“It is with gut wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief that I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time,” Callau writes.

“Through tears and smiles our dearest of family and friends came together at our home to celebrate the life of my sweet and devoted husband Alan Thicke. Yesterday, along with my step sons and our combined extended family, we laid my beloved husband, soul mate and the patriarch of our family to rest. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time of profound mourning,” she said.

Alan’s son, Robin Thicke, was recently pictured at his father’s memorial. The Grammy-nominated musician was photographed as the heartbreaking emotion of his father’s passing swept over him at the service.

Although he was devastated by the loss of his father, Robin has tried to stay strong for his family.

“[Robin has] been a rock for the family,” a source close to Robin Thicke said. “Carter is obviously still very dazed and so is their other brother. Robin is the on taking the lead and organizing everything with Alan’s Wife, Tanya.”

“He’s been spearheading all of this and remained strong and is keeping the focus to help the family plow through this,” said the source.

The full cast of Growing Pains, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Kirk Cameron, as well as Bob Saget, Alex Trebek, Bill Maher and more attended a memorial in the star’s honor.

Oscar Winner Leonardo DiCaprio shared this message about Alan Thicke at the time of his death.

“Alan was a devoted father, husband, friend, and role model. He knew how to harness the power of the entertainment industry to be a positive influence in so many lives – including mine. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity I had to work with Alan early in my career.

He continued by writing: “He had tremendous class, a huge heart, and he taught me and so many others the valuable lessons about humility and gratitude. I’ve seen him a number of times over the years and when Alan Thicke walked in the room, quite frankly, no one was cooler. I miss him already – my thoughts and prayers are with the entire Thicke family during this difficult time.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Thicke family during this difficult time.

[H/T TMZ]