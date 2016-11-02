Adele’s Halloween Costume Is Creepily Good

Adele pulled the best trick on Dallas, TX trick or treaters on Halloween.

According to WFAA, the English pop singer told her fans at a concert at American Airlines she showed up at local doorsteps on Halloween in ghost garb with her son.

She then threw on a suit to dress up as The Mask, and yes, she nailed every bit of it. Creepily so.

Adele posted two images of herself on Instagram morphed into the famous Jim Carrey character.

She performed at American Airlines Center the following night and will perform again Wednesday night.

Do you think Adele had the best Halloween costume?

