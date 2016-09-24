Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Share the First Photo of Daughter Dusty Rose

Words can’t describe 💗 Dusty Rose Levine 9/21/16 A photo posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Sep 23, 2016 at 9:41pm PDT

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo want you to meet their little bundle of joy, Dusty Rose. The new mom and dad took to Instagram showing a picture of the newborn resting on daddy’s chest.

The couple welcomed their first child into the world on Wednesday, September 21st. The parents have already been showing their baby girl off according to Levine’s The Voice cohost, Gwen Stefani. “Adam actually has been FaceTiming me all day because he just had his baby. She’s so cute,” she said on Ellen DeGeneres‘ talk show.

Just this past Monday Levine had to cancel a Maroon 5 concert in preparation for little Dusty’s birth. “Maroon 5’s Hartford show was happening in conjunction with the group’s fall 2016 U.S. tour and is being canceled due to the upcoming birth of frontman Adam Levine’s baby.”

Can’t wait for more cute pictures of the world’s cutest baby. We will be waiting, Adam and Behati.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.