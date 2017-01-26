ABC Apologizes For Error Listing Amy Adams And Tom Hanks As Oscar Nominees

ABC Digital issued an apology for erroneously listing Amy Adams and Tom Hanks as Oscar nominees for Best Actress and Best Actor Academy Awards on the Oscar.com website.

When the nominees for the 89th Academy Awards were announced this morning, Adams and Hanks were mistakenly included for their roles in Arrival and Sully respectively.

However, ABC has corrected the listing and since apologized for the error though the statement is surprisingly absent from its own publications.

“This morning, in an attempt to release breaking news as announced, ABC Digital briefly posted inaccurate nomination information on the Oscar.com website,” the statement reads, via Variety. “The nominees announced by the Academy on Twitter were accurate. ABC quickly identified and corrected the errors. We apologize to the Academy, press, and fans for any confusion.”

Adams played Louise Banks in the film Arrival, while Hanks portrayed Chelsey Sullenberg in Sully.

The actual nominees for the award of Best Actress in a Leading Role are Ruth Negga in Loving, Natalie Portman in Jackie, Meryl Streep in Florence Foster Jenkins, Emma Stone in La La Land, and Isabelle Huppert in Elle.

Nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role include Andrew Garfield in Hacksaw Ridge, Denzel Washington in Fences, Ryan Gosling in La La Land, Viggo Mortensen in Captain Fantastic, and Casey Affleck in Manchester by the Sea.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the event, which takes place February 26.