Watch: Abby Lee Miller Breaks Down in Tears Ahead of Weight Loss Surgery for Saddest Reason

Abby Lee Miller may have been nervous to undergo her sleeve gastrectomy on Friday, but that’s not why she broke down in tears.

Ahead of her weight loss surgery, she sat down with Entertainment Tonight and expressed her concerns about going under the knife.

“There’s nobody freaking out if something happens to me,” she cried before heading to the operating room to have nearly 80 percent of her stomach removed.

Last June, the former Dance Moms star plead guilt to bankruptcy fraud and is currently waiting for her sentencing. In March, the 50-year-old dance instructor got emotional when speaking about her possible prison time.

“No, no, no,” Miller said when she was asked if she’s prepared to serve time. “My attorneys in Pittsburgh have hired someone that prepares you — that mentally, physically prepares you.”

“I’m not a real physical person so… you know… we’ll see,” she continued. “There’s no sense. People ask me, ‘Aren’t you worried, aren’t you this, aren’t you that?’ I can’t think about it. I have to live every day.”

“I just don’t want to fight anymore, I have, like, this much fight in me left,” Miller added. “I don’t want to do it anymore, just save my tears for the pillow.”

