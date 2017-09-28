Aaron Hernandez Took Measures To Ensure His Suicide

The tragic, detailed turns that the Aaron Hernandez case — and subsequent suicide — have taken, continues to unfurl, and as such more shocking information continue to be slowly released.

One of the latest revelations to be brought to light was that not only did Hernandez plan to commit suicide for weeks, but in his final moments he took the time to soap his floor — a process that made his footing so loose that even if he wished to save his own life he wouldn’t be able to do so.

According to a report from DailyMail.com, the former Florida Gator and New England Patriots standout had written three notes — one to a gay lover — and placed them inside of a bible, turned to John 3:16.

The suicide came less than a week after he was acquitted for the murder of two men in Boston, but did not change much to his situation as Hernandez was already serving a life sentence for killing Odin Lloyd in 2013.

Christopher Fallon, the Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Communications of Massachusetts Depart of Correction gave a statement on the incident, which gave details about what had happened.

On April 19, 2017 Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m., lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez and he was transported to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital.

Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit. Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window.

Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items. The Massachusetts State Police are on scene and the investigation continues. Mr. Hernandez’s next of kin have been notified.

Since that time, it has been discovered that Hernandez had written John 3:16 on his forehead before his suicide; was high on synthetic marijuana; wrote three notes of which one was reportedly to his gay lover, and that his family would donate his brain to study CTE.

After suspicious other circumstances were presented the Hernandez family was not convinced that this was a suicide.

His attorney Jose Baez said that he and the family believe that the former football star was murdered, and did not inflict this outcome upon himself.

“There were no conversations or correspondence from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated anything like this was possible,” Baez said.

“Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence.”