A Mom Got Her Daughter A Very NSFW Gift For Christmas

One Louisiana girl received one of the most shockingly uncomfortable and NSFW gifts for Christmas.

At first glance, it appeared as if 18-year-old Shelby Donovan was given a pink dildo!

“I kind of just stared at it for a really long time, trying to come up with anything else it could be besides a sex toy,” Donovan said while talking with Huffington Post. “Because who wants to say that in front of their family? NO ONE.”

As you might imagine, Donovan’s family burst into laughter as she opened the gift.

“My mom realized why we were laughing, so she says, ‘What? Do you actually think I would get you a dildo for Christmas?” Donovan said.

Apparently Donovan made a regrettable mistake and was holding the gift upside down. The bizarre object is actually a cup holder.

“My grandma’s [reaction] was definitely the best,” Donovan said. “She described it as, ‘Business in the morning, fun at night.’”

On Christmas eve, Donovan took to Twitter to post a photo of the gift. She wrote: “MY MOM HANDED ME A GIFT SO I OPENED IT AND SCREAMED REALLY LOUD BECAUSE I THOUGHT SHE GOT ME A DILDO BUT ITS REALLY JUST A YETI CUP HOLDER.”

MY MOM HANDED ME A GIFT SO I OPENED IT AND SCREAMED REALLY LOUD BECAUSE I THOUGHT SHE GOT ME A DILDO BUT ITS REALLY JUST A YETI CUP HOLDER pic.twitter.com/bLJnTxDf1B — shoobert doobert (@robertsshelby57) December 25, 2016

Donovan mentioned that she has “a horrible addiction to Starbucks.” The teen told her mom that she wanted to try and transition to making her own tea and coffee. Her mother thought if she had this handy pink cup holder that it might be easier to bypass spending money at Starbucks.

After Donovan shared the hilarious post on Twitter, many responded by explaining that at first sight they definitely thought the gift was a dildo.

“I’m almost too scared to go out in public with it since so many people on here agreed that it looks like a dildo,” she said.

How would you have reacted if your mother gave you this seemingly NSFW gift?

