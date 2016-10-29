9-Year-Old Girl Tragically Killed In Car Accident On Her Birthday

Anakaren Galvan had just turned 9 years old and was celebrating her birthday when she was fatally hit by a car in Valencia, California.



The little girl was stepping off a bus and evidently rushed across traffic lanes when the accident happened. Galvan was rushed to an area hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

She had been anxious to get to church so she could thank God for the gift of life.

“Anakaren being the little angel that she’s always been loved church,” her sisters said. “That day all she wanted for her birthday was to go to church and give thanks to god for letting her see 9 years of life.”

Galvan’s sisters started a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral services and have already raised more than $5,000.

Galvan’s family said she the young girl was full of love and kindness and “always wanted to help everyone in every way she could.”

