2017 Golden Globes Announcer Mistakenly Introduced Hugh Grant as a Winner

The 2017 Golden Globes got off to a bit of a shaky start Sunday night, with host Jimmy Fallon telling the audience his teleprompter went out during his opening monologue, followed by the Golden Globes announcer accidentally Florence Foster Jenkins star Hugh Grant as a winner.

“Now a Golden Globe winner tonight for Florence Foster Jenkins, Hugh Grant,” the voice announced, either accidentally announcing Grant as a winner before his award was given, or mistaking his introduction for the actor.

Grant is nominated for best actor in a comedy or musical, but the category was not yet announced. Host Jimmy Fallon arrived on stage to correct the error, first joking about his own teleprompter issue by pulling a Mariah Carey and saying he was sabotaged by Dick Clark Productions.

“Now a Golden Globe winner nominated for Florence Foster Jenkins, please welcome Hugh Grant ladies and gentlemen,” Fallon said.

Naturally, people both in the audience and online were confused.

Also? Did the announcer say, BEFORE THE CATEGORY HAS EVEN BEEN ON, Hugh Grant was a winner for FFJ? Hmm…#GoldenGlobes — Melissa C. (@MC75150) January 9, 2017

Pretty sure they just identified Hugh Grant as a winner already for the night? #GoldenGlobes — Brandon E. Gaylor (@McHenryFilmBuff) January 9, 2017

Grant didn’t end up winning for his category, but he did win in that same category back in 1995, so he’s still a winner to us.

