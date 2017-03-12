17-Year-Old Boyfriend Suspected Of Killing Pregnant 20-Year-Old Girlfriend

California police suspect the teenage boyfriend of Amber Baker, a 20-year-old pregnant woman found dead in her bedroom last month.

Police said the 17-year-old boyfriend and another teen 18-year-old Gabriel Garza, are wanted in connection with Baker’s death in Fresno, California.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was not immediately clear why the suspects were not in custody or if police believe they are at-large or still in Fresno.

Baker was shot inside her apartment on Feb. 26, according to Lt. Joe Gomez of the Fresno Police Department.

Baker, who was six weeks pregnant, was discovered dead in her bed after hosting a small party in the apartment she shared with her 4-month old son, Ayden, sister Cassie and three other women, the Fresno Bee reports.

At around 5:45 a.m. that February day, police responded to a 911 call made by an unknown caller reporting the shooting, according to Your Central Valley.

Investigators believe the two suspects were in Baker’s apartment when she was killed, Fresno police Lt. Dave Madrigal said.

A friend, identified as 19-year-old Jonathan Guizar, is also wanted but for unrelated robbery charges, Madrigal says, adding that police claim Guizar was “indirectly involved” in Baker’s death.

Up Next:

[H/T People]