With the good must come the bad, and that was no exception for movies this past year. While some of the movies on this list are just flat out awful, others had a lot of promise and simply didn’t live up to the potential of what they could’ve been. Either way, if you missed any of the movies that made the cut, well, you probably didn’t miss much because these are the 10 Worst Movies of 2018.

10. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Kicking off the list at No. 10 is Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. With The Lost World, Steven Spielberg learned the hard way that as soon as you take the dinosaurs off the island, they’re just not as cool. Apparently the producers of Fallen Kingdom didn’t get the memo. Save for one tear-jerking dino death scene, this was a huge downgrade from Jurassic World, and no amount of Jeff Goldblum cameos could save it.

9. Venom

No. 9 is Venom. Now I’m gonna give credit where credit is due. This was way better than any Venom movie without Spider-Man had any right to be, and Tom Hardy gave a weirdly fun performance as Eddie Brock. But the plot was “eh” at best, and the villain ended up being as forgettable as a “turd… in the wind.”

8. Overboard

No. 8 – Overboard . The audacity of you producers thinking that you could produce anything that remotely came close to the performance of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, who are still in love today and forever.

7. Truth or Dare

No 7 goes to Truth or Dare . When it comes to horror movies, it’s relatively rare for Blumhouse Productions to misfire, but this wasn’t good. At all.

6. Mute

At No 6 I’ve got Mute. While Netflix kills at their original series, they’ve yet to make a massively successful, critically acclaimed film. Mute initially looked promising, but it doesn’t take long watching it to realize this is not that movie.

5. Life Itself

No. 5 belongs to Life Itself. You’d think Dan Fogelman, the guy behind the smash TV hit This is Us , would be capable of providing a moving melodrama, but nearly every attempt at drama in Life Itself feels contrived and overly sappy.

4. The Nun

Coming in at No. 4 – The Nun. If you found the nun to be scary in The Conjuring 2 , then just watch that again, and make sure you avoid this lukewarm prequel at all cost. It’s dark, moody, and does a great job at ripping off waaay scarier movies.

3. Robin Hood

No. 3 is Robin Hood . If you thought there wasn’t anything Robin Hood-related that could be worse than Kevin Costner’s British accent, well you were mistaken. This misfire was the Robin Hood movie that nobody wanted to see, and to no one’s surprise, did little to excite audiences about the legend of Sherwood Forest.

2. Fifty Shades Freed

In the second spot is Fifty Shades Freed , the hopefully final film in the Fifty Shades trilogy. Each installment had landed on every outlet’s “worst movies of the year” list, yet you ladies keep going and watching, subjecting yourself to more punishment than Anastasia receives from Christian Gray in the red room.

1. Gotti

But the worst movie of the year, without question, belongs to Gotti, which is really a shame because John Travolta can be a great actor. But every 17 years or so, like clockwork, he makes the worst movie you could ever be unfortunate enough to watch. First, it was 1983 with Staying Alive, the sequel to Saturday Night Fever that nearly ruined his career, then again in 2000 with Battlefield Earth , a movie so bad that they probably show it to prisoners in Guantanamo Bay as a form of torture.

What did you guys think was the worst movie of 2018? Tell me in the comments or tweet me @ChrisKillian to let me know your pick!