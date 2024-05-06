PopCulture Social Call - Why Khloe Kardashian Hasn't Been on a Date Since Tristan Thompson The Kardashians Season 5, Episode 3 RECAP

Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight when it comes to her relationship with Tristan Thompson in a candid conversation about her dating life with Scott Disick. Kim Kardashian is feeling the stress of life as a mom of four as Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner meet up with The Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner! PopCulture's Social Call recaps Season 5, Episode 3 of The Kardashians.