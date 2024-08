PopCulture Social Call - Teen Mom: Jade Cline's Mom RELAPSES After Jail | Season 2, Episode 13 RECAP

Teen Mom's Jade Cline is devastated after her mom's release from jail is followed by a relapse. Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards celebrate his sobriety milestone. Amber Portwood announces her engagement to Gary Wayt. Mackenzie McKee embarks on an IVF journey. PopCulture's Social Call recaps all that and more from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2, Episode 13.