PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiancé Michael FINALLY Makes It to the U.S. With Angela HEA Season 8, Episode 16 RECAP

PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiancé Michael FINALLY Makes It to the U.S. With Angela HEA Season 8, Episode 16 RECAP
90 Day Fiancé's Michael and Angela are FINALLY together in the U.S. after seven years of visa problems and fighting. But is this just the beginning of their problems? Gino's pageant criticism brings Jasmine to her breaking point and Rob is tempted during a night out without Sophie. PopCulture's Social Call recaps 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, Episode 16.
Trending Now:
-
1The Oak Ridge Boys Singer William Lee Golden's Son Dead: Rusty Golden Was 65
-
2'Gunsmoke' Icon James Arness Actually Wasn't the Original Matt Dillon
-
3Adult Film Star Emily Willis Gets Positive Health Update After Coma
-
4Pink Cancels Concert, Citing 'Consultation' With Doctor
-
5Ben Affleck's Reported Breaking Point With Jennifer Lopez Revealed