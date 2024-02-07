PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiancé Michael FINALLY Makes It to the U.S. With Angela HEA Season 8, Episode 16 RECAP

90 Day Fiancé's Michael and Angela are FINALLY together in the U.S. after seven years of visa problems and fighting. But is this just the beginning of their problems? Gino's pageant criticism brings Jasmine to her breaking point and Rob is tempted during a night out without Sophie. PopCulture's Social Call recaps 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, Episode 16.