PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiance HEA Liz Wants Big Ed BACK After He Calls Off Their Wedding Season 8, Episode 9 RECAP

90 Day Fiance's Liz isn't ready to give up on Big Ed even after he calls off their wedding without telling her! Jasmine breaks the news to Gino that she doesn't want to have a baby; Rob and Sophie have a pretty bleak couples therapy session. PopCulture's Social Call recaps 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, Episode 9.