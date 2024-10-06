PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiancé Angela Finds PROOF Michael Is Scamming Her HEA Season 8, Episode 13 RECAP

Did Angela finally discover Michael is scamming her? The 90 Day Fiancé couple gets into a shocking altercation as Ed and Liz's breakup gets messy. Thais and Patrick's fathers get into it over a birthday party as Jasmine and Gino lay out their expectations for their marriage moving forward. Sophie and Rob's meeting with Claire goes all wrong. All that and more as PopCulture's Social Call recaps 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 8, Episode 13.