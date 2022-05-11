Yung Joc Arrested on Concerning Charge

✖

Yung Joc found himself behind bars recently. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star spent just an hour in Gwinnett County Jail in Georgia on May 5 on charges of child abandonment. The Shade Room reports that the"It's Goin' Down" rapper posted a $1,300 bond to be released. The popular media outlet reached out to the 41-year-old reality star. Instead of providing context, he joked about the ordeal "Yeah my new comedy tour is about to launch," he told them. "The Help Me Feed My Kids Tour," adding that he's "been doing comedy." The conversation between TSR and Joc was held via Instagram direct messaging.

According to the hip hop publication The Source, Joc's arrest was potentially due to one of the mothers of his underage children petitioning him for child support. That information has yet to be confirmed. Joc has 8 children, including adult children, that have been featured on the show. He married lawyer Kendra Robinson a few years ago.

In a Nov. 2021 interview with BET, Robinson gushed about their relationship. "We've been having a lot of fun, and we've both been trying to love each other harder and longer because tomorrow isn't promised," she said at the time. "We reflected on the long journey and the road we've been down to where we are. We did premarital counseling, and we're currently in postmarital counseling with our pastor, who recommended both for us."

The couple have been together for nearly a decade, but do not share any children together. Robinson says she does see children in their future.

"Not anytime soon so not this year, the next year, or the year after," she said of starting their own family. "But if I were to have a child, it would be when I'm around 38 years old — knocking on 39. It's not on my radar as of right now."

Joc has been appearing on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta since 2014. He's portrayed several romantic relationships on the show, including with Karlie Redd and Khadiyah Lewis. Four of the mothers of his children have also appeared on the show, including his ex-wife Alexandria Robinson. Joc and Robinson were married for 13 years. During the marriage, he had children with other women. She filed for divorce in 2014.