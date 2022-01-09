Young Dolph Suspected Murderer to Turn Self in, Claims Innocence

As the manhunt for the man suspected to have killed Young Dolph continues, the suspect has taken to Instagram to reveal that he’s turning himself in. Justin Johnson, 23, announced on his social media page on Saturday, Jan. 8 that he’s turning himself in on Monday, Jan. 10. Using his rap Instagram account under the moniker Straight Drop, the wanted man wrote: “Turning Myself In Monday @201 – I’m Innocent I’ll Be Back Sooner Than You Can Blink.” Moments before the message, Johnson posted a video of a local news package that laid out his criminal history, which included an interview with a criminal court judge from Shelby County, TN.

In the video, the judge recounts how Johnson behaved in a previous case and describes him as compliant and a well-behaved prisoner after accepting his fate. As a result, Johnson was released earlier. In response to the news coverage regarding him being sought by the police, he captioned the post: “Next time post the REAL…BS ass Blogs.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Just days before Thanksgiving 2021, the rapper was gunned down while inside a local bakery trying to purchase cookies for a family member. He was scheduled to manage a turkey drive for the holiday hours later. In honor of his commitment to the community, the turkey drive went on as planned.

Since his murder, a street in Memphis has been renamed in his honor. He leaves behind two children and his longtime girlfriend. A public memorial was held in the weeks after his death. The service took place in royal fashion at Memphis’ FedEx Forum and was live-streamed for the world to see.

Attendees of the service were greeted with a heartfelt montage of videos, footage, and other highlights of Dolph’s life and music. Several celebrity friends including T.I., Gucci Mane, Gangsta Boo, C-Murder, 8Ball & MJG, Berner, Paul Wall, 2 Chainz, NFL hall of Famer, and Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and his son Shedeur, and Juicy J paid tribute.

It’s unclear where Johnson is currently, but he’s clearly not in hiding with access to a phone that can presumably be traced. Per TMZ, Johnson is the primary suspect in Dolph’s killing. He’s currently wanted on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.