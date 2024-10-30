Why the Release of Liam Payne’s Posthumous Song Was Just Delayed

Sam Pounds is postponing the release of his song with Liam Payne following the One Direction alum’s death on Oct. 16.

After the Grammy-winning producer announced he and Payne had recorded a song titled “Do No Wrong” he intended to release after the “Strip That Down” artist’s sudden death, he took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Oct. 29, to delay the drop.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Today I’m deciding to hold ‘Do No Wrong’ and leave those liberties up to all family members,” Pounds wrote in his post. “I want all proceeds go to a charity of their choosing (or however they desire).” He continued of his decision, “Even though we all love the song it’s not the time yet. We are all still mourning the passing of Liam, and I want the family to mourn in peace and in prayer. We will all wait.”

Singer and former member of One Direction Liam Payne.

Pounds previously shared a sneak peek of the song in a since-deleted post on Instagram that featured an audio recording Payne allegedly sent him before his death. “You’re my once in a lifetime love, yeah / and I’m never gonna let you go,” a person who sounds like Payne sings in the clip, before going on to note, “Or whatever your melody was. You could develop that bit. I think it’s sick, so do it!”

Pounds captioned the post, “Let’s all take our time. We love you Liam. The family as a whole comes first. Let’s wait.”

The “Play My Guitar” artist first announced the posthumous song release two weeks after Payne had died following a fall from the balcony of his Buenos Aires, Argentina hotel room.

“I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed,” Payne wrote in a since-deleted post on social media on Monday, Oct. 28. “I pray angels will comfort you all every day while listening.” He continued that he hoped the song could console the late musician’s 7-year-old son Bear, whom Payne shared with ex Cheryl Cole, as well as the rest of his family.

YouTube

“I pray that this song eclipses the negative echoes,” Pounds continued. “I pray supernatural positive healing power will embrace each and every one of you.”

Following his death earlier this month, Payne’s family, including mom Karen, dad Geoff and sisters Ruth and Nicola, released an emotional statement to the BBC. “We are heartbroken,” they said. “Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”