Liam Payne Partied With Sex Workers Just Before His Fatal Balcony Fall, Officials Say

More information is coming out about what Liam Payne was doing in the days leading up to his tragic death. According to sources, the One Direction singer was hanging out with two prostitutes in his Buenos Aires hotel room just hours before he plummeted to his death from a third-floor balcony. He’d been in Argentina with his girlfriend, but she returned to the States before the 31-year-old’s death.

The 25-year-old prostitutes, whom Payne met through an “escort” website, told local law enforcement that they “drank alcohol” with Payne at his hotel before getting into an argument about payment and leaving an hour before his death. Hotel staffers claimed Payne was overwhelmed by drugs and alcohol, and they’d been unable to get into his room for several days before his death.

“They left prior to 4 p.m. from Payne’s room [and] left the actual hotel around that time because there was a problem, as Payne did not want to pay them,” an unnamed official, who is involved in the investigation, told The New York Post.

The two prostitutes were helpful to investigators and even gave them their phones to help with the case. “The witnesses were cooperative. Not only with their declarations, but they also gave us access to their cellphones,” a source told the outlet.

A witness claimed that Payne was seen having a “very tense” argument with a mystery woman, in the lobby of the hotel around 2 p.m. Payne reportedly told the woman, “I’ll give you $20,000 just because I can. I have $55 million and I like to help people.”

A toxicology report revealed that Payne had pink cocaine and crack in his system. Pink cocaine is a synthetic drug that doesn’t contain cocaine at all, but instead is a mixture of Ketamine, MDMA, and fentanyl.