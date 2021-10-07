Why Chris Brown Won’t Face Battery Charges After Allegedly Assaulting Woman

Chris Brown just got a major legal break. TMZ reports that the “Loyal” singer will not be prosecuted in his most recent battery case. The report reveals that prosecutors in the case have rejected the entire case. Per the LA City Attorney’s Office, they are declining to move forward due to a lack of evidence against Brown.

The case came about after a woman claimed Brown smacked the back of her head so viciously that her hair weave came off. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that police responded to Brown’s San Fernando Valley home over the summer where they took a battery report that named Brown as the alleged culprit. The woman did not sustain any injuries from the alleged attack. Brown was never arrested for the incident.

The hair weave smack off marks the second time in recent months that the media caught wind of police being called to Brown’s home. Previously, police were called to break up his huge birthday shindig. Police were forced to direct traffic on the roads as helicopters hovered above to investigate.

Brown has yet to comment on the event, but it’s a victory for him considering his history of trouble with the law. His issues began in February 2009 when he assaulted his then-girlfriend, fellow singer Rihanna. Photos of the “Umbrella” singer with a battered and bruised face surfaced on the net. The alleged assault occurred on the night before the Grammy Awards, which Rihanna later said occurred during an argument over alleged infidelity. Brown pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years of probation — as well as 1,400 hours of community service and counseling.

Since then, Brown has been in and out of trouble, including brawls at nightclubs, fights with friends, and probation violations. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder in 2014. The same year, he was sentenced to 131 days in jail for probation violations. His ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, also accused him of domestic abuse and was granted a five-year restraining order to protect her, her mother, and her brother.