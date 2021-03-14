Rihanna Flaunts Curves in Lingerie Shoot Amid Grammys Performance Speculation

✖

It's been five years since Rihanna has released new music, but that doesn't mean she isn't busy. Between building her Fenty clothing and makeup empire and, well, being Rihanna, her ninth album is still in the works. That hasn't stopped her fanbase, The Navy, from speculating that she'll be performing at tonight's Grammy Awards. However, her representatives deny that a secret set will be happening at the show. When asked when the much-anticipated R9 will be happening, her reps replied "Don’t know … haven’t heard anything."

While she may not be performing at the Grammys, Rihanna is still serving looks and flaunting her curves for her Savage x Fenty lingerie line. To celebrate Pi Day (3/14), the brand shared a smoldering shot of Rihanna wearing a tiny green lingerie set while taking in a picturesque view. Why would the Queen worry about making music when she can simply be fabulous instead?

Rihanna explained in October 2020 that she is working to make sure that her new music comes from a personal place. "What do I feel personally? What do I want to put out, and as an artist, how do I want to play it with my art? How do I want to interpret that?" Rihanna told The Associated Press. "How do I want to reimagine it because it’s been so structured before," she continued. "You do pop, you did this genre, you do that, you do radio, but now it’s just like, what makes me happy? I just want to have fun with music. Everything is so heavy. The world that we live in is a lot. It’s overwhelming every single day. And with the music, I’m using that as my outlet."

The "Love on the Brain" singer also admitted that the pandemic and major tours being put on hold has had an impact on her output. "I want to go on tour but I can’t, so I’m stuck with music that I love, and now I’m trying to figure out how I can even create visuals to that," she explained. "That’s a challenge as well. But I love challenges so, you know, I’m gonna get it done."