Chris Brown Sued by Housekeeper for Gruesome Dog Attack

A former housekeeper for Chris Brown is suing the singer after she was left permanently scarred after his dog attacked her last year. In a new lawsuit, the woman, who filed as Jane Doe, detailed the gruesome attack, which left her lying in a puddle of her own blood and required her to undergo surgery. The woman had reportedly been hired by Brown to clean his Tarzana home twice a week for a rate of $600 a day and had been at the property in December 2020 when the attack occurred.

According to the documents, which were obtained by TMZ, the mauling occurred as the housekeeper went outside to empty trash. While outside of the home, Brown's Caucasian Shepherd Ovcharka, Hades, came out of nowhere and attacked her unprovoked. The suit claims the large breed dog "began tearing into her skin" and ripped "chunks of flesh off her face, arms and body," leaving her lying in her own blood. In the suit, the victim claimed that despite her cries for help, nobody came to her aid during the attack. The suit says Brown and his team were at the home at the time of the mauling. After the attack, and as the victim lay on the ground badly wounded, Brown allegedly directed his team to remove the dogs from the property before emergency personnel could arrive. Once paramedics did arrive to the scene, the woman was rushed via ambulance to a hospital, where she had to undergo extensive surgery to save her life. She was left with permanent scarring.

The suit claims that as authorities questioned Brown regarding the attack, he "evasive and misleading" and told police he did not know what happened or who took his dogs. The suit says that Hades, the dog involved in the attack, was euthanized several weeks later by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office Animal Shelter after the dog was found to be dangerous. It remains unclear why Hades was in Humboldt County, which is located several hours away from Brown’s Tarzana home.

The woman is suing Brown for major damages, claiming in the suit that the singer is responsible for her injuries. The lawsuit comes just months after the victim's sister, Patricia Avila, filed a lawsuit against the singer over the same incident. In her suit, Avila claimed Brown’s dogs had previously been kept in a separate part of the property, though Hades somehow made his way out and into the backyard. Avila claimed Hades had a history of being violent prior to the attack on her sister. She filed the lawsuit seeking damages, stating that Brown failed to protect her from the unreasonable risk of harm from the dog and stating that she was left with emotional distress, PTSD, after witnessing her sister’s attack.

According to TMZ, the housekeeper's husband is also suing "for loss of the ability to have the love and companionship of his wife." Brown and his team, meanwhile, did not respond to the outlet's request for comment, and it doesn't appear that he has publicly addressed the incident.