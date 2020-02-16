Watch: Elton John Powers Through ‘Rocketman’ Despite Pneumonia Diagnosis

Elton John powered through nearly two hours of his concert on Sunday in spite of his pneumonia diagnosis. The singer took the stage in Auckland, New Zealand for his Farwell Yellow Brick Road Tour, despite his extremely ill health. While he did not get through his whole set list, he got plenty of his biggest hits out.

John was tearful as he admitted he could not go on this Sunday. The singer reportedly performed 14 songs — well below his planned 25-song set list, though still a great show as far as the audience was concerned.

Videos of the concert went viral on social media afterwards. Many were focused on the moment that John finally called it quits, saying a tearful farewell to the crowd. However, some also showed how well he was able to sing in spite of his walking pneumonia.

John’s voice finally gave out in the beginning of his song “Daniel.” He stopped playing piano abruptly, and fans in the audience could be heard gasping about the rasp in his voice. With a sorrowful wave, he said good night to the crowd and walked off.

John apologized to the audience on social media later, saying he did his best to make the show a memorable night for them. Many thought that he had nothing to apologize for.

“I want to thank everyone who attended the [Elton Farewell Tour] gig in Auckland tonight,” John wrote. “I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible. I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance. I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton xx”

Fans praised John as a consumate professional, marvelling at the fact that he even showed up in that condition. They assured him that they did not hold the shortened set list against him. Some videos even showed the crowd continuing the concert without him, singing John’s hits together after he had left the stage.

John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour is expected to be his final trip around the world for performances. The 72-year-old singer is giving fans one last chance to see him live before he retires from that exhausting aspect of his musical career. Ticket info is still available on John’s official website.