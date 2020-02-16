Elton John Fans Shower Him With Well Wishes After He Breaks Down in Tears for Cutting Concert Short Due to Pneumonia

Fans are sending their well-wishes to Elton John this weekend after he revealed his walking pneumonia diagnosis. The singer is severely ill in the midst of his Elton Farewell Tour, and he had to cut his latest performance short. Far from being disappointed, fans are feeling sympathetic towards the acclaimed musician.

John shed a few tears on stage in Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday before revealing just how sick he is. Fans forgave him for cutting the show a bit short, and he soon shared the love on social media as well.

"I want to thank everyone who attended the [Elton Farewell Tour] gig in Auckland tonight," John wrote. "I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible. I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance. I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton xx"

John reportedly managed to perform just 14 songs where he usually plays about 25 per show. However, fans had compassion for the singer, saying that they would not want him to strain himself on their account. Many were even made emotional by his speech, and by how much it clearly pained him to let them down.

Here is how fans responded to John's emotional apologies over the weekend.