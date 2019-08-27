Taylor Swift Net Worth Revealed Amid VMAs Performance, ‘Lover’ Release

Taylor Swift is all over the place right now. The pop superstar is fresh off the release of her seventh studio album, “Lover,” and was recently revealed to be a music act on Saturday Night Live on October 5. On Monday night, Swift is set to open the 2019 MTV Video Music Award show.

Prior to the show, it was revealed what Swift’s net worth is according to a story in Business Insider.

The 29-year-old has an estimated net worth of $360 million. This factors in everything from brand marketing, tours, merchandise and of course, her music sales.

Swift, whose “Lover” album is already the top-selling album in the country after two days, reportedly brought in upwards of $5 million on record sales, $2.4 million in streaming and $2 million in publishing royalties by July 2018 according to Billboard. In 2016, Swift was announced as the top-earning musician with $170 million earned between June 2015 and June 2016.

All in all, it was estimated that she brought in $1 million a day that year. In 2017, she reeled in another $44 million. There’s a legitimate chance she can become a billionaire by the age of 30, according to Forbes.

The bulk of income comes from endorsements with brands like Keds, Capital One, Diet Coke, Apple and CoverGirl.

After that, touring takes the cake for income. Her 1989 tour saw an estimated $250 million. Her following tour, Reputation Tour, broke the record with a gross income of $266.1 million.

Billboard also notes that the average merchandise bought per ticket is $17. When she sells out stadiums that hold between 80,000-110,000, that sure is a lot of money coming in through merchandising.

As far as real estate, Swift owns properties in New York City, Rhode Island, Los Angeles and Nashville. Her portfolio is an estimated $84 million.

Forbes recently reported that in 2019, Swift is the world’s highest-paid woman in the music industry, taking in $185 million pretax. The next closest is Beyonce at $81 million.

Swift hasn’t announced any future tour dates for her “Lover” album yet, but assuming she continues her trend of going on a worldwide tour shortly after an album release, the country-turned-pop star is going to come pretty close, if not best, her record for highest-grossing tour.

She’s also reportedly prepared to re-record her collection of songs so she can have full control over her music.