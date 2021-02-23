✖

Vanessa Bryant has called out Meek Mill over an "insensitive lyric" in his unreleased song with Lil Baby, "Don't Worry." In the song, the rapper sings, "This b– I’m f–in’ always tell me that she love me, but she ain't ever showed me / Yeah, and if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it be another Kobe," a reference to the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed the NBA legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others. After the song drew outrage from those online, Bryant took to her Instagram Story to finally break her silence, slamming the musician over the lyric.

Sharing a screenshot of the lyrics to her account, Bryant, who just weeks ago tragically marked the one-year anniversary of her husband and daughter's deaths, tagged Mill in a message condemning the song. Bryant said she found "this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period." While she acknowledged that she is "not familiar with any of your music," she said Mill "can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there's a better way to show your admiration for my husband." She said the line "lacks respect and tact."

Outrage over the lyric was first prompted last week after a snippet of the song leaked on social media, with many condemning the rapper for making mention of the deadly helicopter crash. Many dubbed the line "disrespectful and distasteful" and "inappropriate." Mill eventually responded to the backlash in a series of tweets, in which he all but brushed it off.

"Somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it.... y'all internet antics cannot stop me ....s– like zombie land or something! Lol," he wrote in the first tweet, adding in the second, "They paying to influence y'all now ... its almost like mind control 'wake up.'" In another tweet, he said, "People be texting me like don't let the net get you down lol i be like don't let it get you down I didn't even see that s– prolly won't either."

His defense of the song became even stronger following Bryant's remarks. Shortly after she addressed the controversy, Mill took to Twitter to write, "I'm going back savage in this s– ... f#%k ya feelings!" according to Entertainment Tonight. It is unclear if the tweet, which has since been deleted, was directed toward Bryant. In a later tweet, he said he "apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public." He added that "nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!"