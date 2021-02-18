Meek Mill Fans Outraged Over Kobe Bryant 'Chopper' Line in New Song

Meek Mill is facing backlash after a snippet of an unreleased song appeared to reference the helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant and eight others. The controversy was sparked Wednesday when a clip from the rapper's track with Lil Baby leaked online. That song, according to Uproxx, reportedly includes references to the January 2020 helicopter crash with lyrics like, "And if I ever lack, I'm going out with my choppa. It'll be another Kobe."

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed on Jan. 26, 2020 when the helicopter carrying them to a Mamba Sports Academy basketball game crashed into a Calabasas hillside. The crash killed all nine passengers aboard the flight, including Gianna's teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, their parents John and Keri Altobelli and Sarah Chester, and girl's basketball coach Christina Mauser as well as the pilot Ara Zobayan. In the wake of the crash, several memorials were held, and Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, took to Instagram in January to tragically mark the one-year anniversary of the crash.

For many, the lyrics in Mill's song were insensitive and disrespectful. As soon as the snippet made its way online, the rapper's name began trending as users reacted to the clip. Keep scrolling to see what they had to say.