Usher Cancels Major Concert at Last Minute

Usher is postponing the opening night of his "Past Present Future Tour," and with just hours to spare. The 45-year-old singer announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, explaining that he needs time to rest and "heal" before her can perform at his best. Commenters were not happy, and were hoping for a a better explanation.

"For my 30-plus year career, 100 percent of my blood, sweat and tears has gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans," Usher wrote. "I have every intention of doing that for this tour as well which is why I have to postpone tonight's show and reschedule it for a later date to give my body a second to rest and heal. You're still going to get a bit of the past, some of the present and a unique look into the future on the rescheduled date but you'll also be getting 100 percent of me."

Usher was supposed to be on stage a few hours after this post went up on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. This would have been the kick-off to his tour promoting his newest album Coming Home. He has yet to announce changes to the rest of the schedule, so as far as fans know the tour will now start on Friday, Aug. 16 at the same venue. He will perform there on Saturday night as well.

Usher indicated that he genuinely would not be capable of performing on Wednesday night, without explaining his condition. He wrote: "The last thing I want to ever do is disappoint you, the fans who have been eagerly waiting for this tour to start. However, I wouldn't be the entertainer that I am if I can't physically give you my best."

"My team will be sharing news of the rescheduled date soon," the singer went on. "I can't wait to celebrate this legacy with you."

Usher has shows scheduled throughout the U.S. in the coming months, and a quick look at his website shows that many – if not most – of them are sold out. He will be on the road more or less continuously through the end of November, then return for a tour of Europe starting in April. You can see ticket availability and the latest updates on his website here.