Meet the Wardrobe Stylist Behind Usher's Super Bowl Half Time Performance

One of the wardrobe stylists responsible for Usher's 2024 Super Bowl Haltime Show looks is giving some behind-the-scenes insight into what it took to pull off multiple outfit changes for a 15-minute set. In an Instagram post recap, Jeremy Haynes, also known as "The Real No IG Jeremy" due to him not being on social media for several years, captioned the post in part: "SUPER BOWL SUNDAY! My brother @usher I'm beyond proud of you. Everything we talked about in the last year you have made it come to life. You literally just shut the stage down and I'm so proud to be apart of your iconic performance. Thank you for always believing in my dreams, pushing me to be my best and creating a place for me to be me." He also shouted out several others who collaborated on the big event to ensure Usher was ready with the best fashions to take center stage at sport's biggest night of the year.

The Augusta, Georgia native and Clark Atlanta University graduate has dressed some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including La La Anthony, Monica, Megan Good, and several cast members from The Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise. He prides himself on providing high fashion to Black elite in Hollywood, which can sometimes be overlooked. While working as a personal stylist for BGBG, he began to build his celebrity clientele, the first being Anthony, which he revealed in an interview with CFDA's Career Conversations.

In the same interview, he gushed about working with Usher. "I feel Usher is one of the most stylish men in Hollywood and has access to anything he wants; he is one of my clients who enjoys having fun and has a strong point of view," he said.

Usher spoke with Vogue Magazine during his final wardrobe fitting before the big show and discussed how pivotal his looks would be. "What you wear matters," he said, adding, "It makes people feel something." He donned Dolce & Gabanna for the show. "Fabric and the embellishment of garments is something that they really do unique, and I wanted to have a little bit of that," he said.