UK Band Her’s Killed in Arizona Car Crash

It’s been reported that UK indie rock band Her’s was killed in a recent Arizona car crash.

The band’s record label, Heist or Hit, shared the tragic news in a Facebook post, writing, “It is with overwhelming sadness that we regretfully inform you that Liverpool band Her’s, Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading and their tour manager Trevor Engelbrektson tragically passed away in a road accident in the early hours of Wednesday, 27th March whilst travelling to a show in Santa Ana, California. We are all heartbroken.”

The statement went on to read, “Having recently released their debut album Invitation to Her’s, Stephen and Audun were on their second tour of North America playing 19 dates of sold-out shows to a fanbase that adored them. The pair were one of the UK’s most loved up and coming bands.”

Seattle with @TheUCDL tonight! Tell your tutors because our rock n roll study group is gonna be rolling down the west coast 👨🏼‍🎓🤘👨🏻‍🎓 Special thanks to everybody whose come out so far, you’ve all moved into a special little house in our hearts 💕🏡✨ ~ 📸 @HeistOrHit pic.twitter.com/euFCY519pv — Her’s (@ThatBandOfHers) March 19, 2019

“Their energy, vibrancy and talent came to define our label. As humans, they were warm, gentle and hilarious. Each time they stopped by the office made for an uplifting experience. To say they were close would be an underestimation of a friendship that was genuinely beautiful to witness; they loved one another like brothers, the statement continued. “Musically, Her’s were astonishing. An aptitude for melody, fun, and entertainment combined with a complexity that was as sophisticated as it was stylish.”

The joint statement from label heads Mick Scholefield, Martin Colclough and Patrick Fogarty went on to explain that Her’s was “in America playing to thousands of adoring fans. Fans they made a point of meeting and spending time with, such was their passion and humbleness. The world was at their feet. Everyone here at the label is overwhelmed and distraught. We have lost our friends and the world has been denied their talent”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of Stephen, Audun and Trevor, please respect their privacy at this extremely difficult time,” the statement concluded.

Many of the bands’ fans have also been mourning the loss, with many taking to social media to express their sadness.

@ThatBandOfHers words can’t describe how much you meant to me, I have my best memories seeing you with my brother, my condolences go to you and your families, love forever 💖 #Hers pic.twitter.com/1zrVwtGgrg — grace (@_gracesullivan) March 29, 2019

“Such bright talent was lost yesterday, but the music you’ve left behind will be cherished forever. Rest easy Stephen Fitzpatrick, Audun Laading and Trevor Engelbrektson. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of this vibrant duo and manager,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Absolutely heartbreaking news about hers. the absolute kindest, sweetest most talented pair of boys you’ll ever meet. you will he missed by everyone and your music will live on. tell your friends you love them,” someone else added.

Photo Credit: Her’s – Twitter / Dom Manderson