Tupac Rape Accuser Ayanna Jackson Details 1993 Incident

The woman Tupac Shakur sexually assaulted in 1993 has spoken out for the first time since the trial that sent the rapper to prison.

Ayanna Jackson described the graphic encounter in a video for VladTV posted Tuesday, during which she claimed the late Tupac and his associates took turns having intercourse with her, despite her cries for them to stop.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Relax, relax baby. These are my boys. I like you so much I decided to share you with them,” Jackson recalled the rapper telling her when Haitian Jack, Charles Fuller and Trevor began to comment on her appearance.

She said Tupac grabbed her by her hair extensions, making her unable to move, but she told him to stop. “I don’t want this. I came here for you. This is not what I want,” she said.

The men proceeded to rip off her black pantyhose and her her dress, she remembered.

Jackson said she met the rapper at 19 years old while she was having a drink in a club. He approached her and brought her into the VIP area of the dance floor, then they went back to a hotel and had sex. She said they were intimate two to three times that night and saw each other on a few more occasions before the sexual assault occurred.

Thinking back to the 1993 incident in Tupac’s hotel suite, Jackson said that at some point, the rapper left the room after having sex with her. She remained in the room with Haitian Jack and a man who may have been Trevor, who took turns sexually assaulting her. She said “for the record” that Fuller did not touch her, and apologized for his associates actions.

Jackson said her intention may have been to have sex with Tupac on the evening of her sexual assault, she refuses to call what happened anything other than rape.

“I’m not gonna say I had sex with [Tupac],” Jackson said during the interview. “I was raped by him that night because it wasn’t consensual at that point when everyone was in the room and they were tearing off my clothes while I was straddling him that night.”

Following a trial, Tupac was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse and was sentenced to 1.5 to 4.5 years in jail, but he was released after nine months behind bars. He repeatedly expressed his innocence of the charges.

The rapper was killed nearly one year after being released from prison.