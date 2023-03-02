Travis Scott Is Reportedly a Suspect in Alleged Assault

Travis Scott is a suspect in an investigation into an alleged assault at a nightclub in New York City. Police in New York are searching for rapper Travis Scott after he allegedly punched a sound engineer in a Manhattan nightclub early Wednesday morning and caused $12,000 in damage to the premises. According to the New York City Police Department, officers from the Midtown Precinct South responded to Club Nebula on West 41st Street at about 3:25 a.m. after a sound engineer reported a verbal dispute with Scott, NBC News reported. Travis Scott allegedly escalated the argument "into a physical altercation. Travis Scott punched the victim with a closed fist on the left side of the face," according to the NYPD. In addition, Scott is alleged to have damaged a speaker and video screen worth about $12,000 before fleeing on 41st Street in a car. A review of the club surveillance video is underway, according to investigators.

A few blocks away from Club Nebula, Scott attended rapper Don Toliver's performance at Irving Plaza earlier in the evening. Toliver, Scott, and others were present at Nebula's afterparty. A spokesman for Scott made statements on behalf of himself, the club's management, the musician's lawyer, and the talent booker who staged the party. Although none of the four statements directly addressed allegations of whether Scott got physical, all four persons said the incident was blown out of proportion. "While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight," Scott's lawyer Mitchell Schuster stated. "We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing." TMZ obtained video from the club on the night of the incident, with one showing the alleged damage Travis caused to one of the video boards at the venue. Employees can be seen pointing out the panels where Scott appeared to take his anger out after he acquired a heated spat after getting into a heated argument with a DJ in the booth.

Several other videos released by the outlet clearly demonstrate Scott's frustration with the person in the DJ booth pushing them in the chest and saying, "Back the f— up" in the minutes leading up to the alleged assault. A witness reported to TMZ that Scott oversaw the club's music and became upset when the volume of his playlist was reduced. Ted Anastasiou, Scott's representative, told TMZ that the rapper was at Nebula to perform a surprise DJ set. They believe everything was exaggerated for potential extortion. Additionally, Anastasiou said Scott and his team are actively working with law enforcement in hopes of getting the situation resolved. Richie Romero, the managing partner of Club Nebula, also stated, "This is blown completely out of proportion. It was a great night." The 31-year-old artist, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, is a headliner at this weekend's Rolling Loud festival at Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, California. According to Scott's rep, he still expects to perform in Inglewood on Saturday, a day after Kodak Black performs.