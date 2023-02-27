Kodak Black Facing Arrest Yet Again

Kodak Black allegedly violated his bail conditions by failing a drug test earlier this month, and now he is wanted by Florida police. A warrant was issued by the Broward County Sheriff's Office claiming that Black, also known as Bill Kapri, failed to appear for a drug test that was scheduled to be administered on Feb. 3 by a contract testing services company, reported TMZ. In an affidavit filed supporting the charges, the sheriff alleges that Black submitted to the test late, on Feb. 8, but the results returned positive for fentanyl. This test was required as part of the pretrial release on bail that he was released on as part of an investigation alleging that he trafficked oxycodone. The warrant for his arrest has revoked his release on bail.

After a traffic stop on July 26 over possible illegal tint on the vehicle's windows, the Florida Highway Patrol asserted they found 31 oxycodone pills in Black's vehicle. Black, whose residence is listed as Miramar, Florida, pleaded not guilty. In addition to oxycodone, fentanyl is also a synthetic opioid. These two compounds are legal if prescribed by a physician or properly administered in a medical facility. According to reports, the flow of illegal fentanyl has been flooding across the U.S.-Mexico border in recent years, and it has been cited as a major cause of overdoses in the United States. Throughout the years, Black has been the subject of police scrutiny, including when he was arrested on allegations of trespassing in the Pompano Beach, Florida, area on New Year's Day 2022. Prosecutors ultimately declined to file charges against him.

The following week, Black underwent surgery to correct a leg injury he suffered at a shooting outside a nightclub in Los Angeles. Bradford Cohen, Black's lawyer, told TMZ that Black had stepped in to save someone who was the victim of an unprovoked attack but was shot in the leg. He was sentenced in 2019 to 3½ years in federal prison for providing false information to the government related to required firearms paperwork. In 2020, President Donald Trump commuted the remainder of his sentence with about half left to complete. Black's base in South Florida has allowed him to become a well-known philanthropist, helping the children of two slain FBI agents with college tuition, covering funeral costs for a South Carolina police officer, and donating $100,000 to Nova Southeastern University's law school in memory of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victims, reported the Sun-Sentinel newspaper of Fort Lauderdale.