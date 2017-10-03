Tom Petty’s Daughter Slams ‘Rolling Stone’ for Spreading False Reports of Her Dad’s Death

Legendary rocker Tom Petty was found unconscious and in full cardiac arrest in his Malibu home Sunday night. He was rushed to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital in critical condition and was put on life support in the ambulance.

News of Petty’s condition was released Monday afternoon as TMZ reported that Petty had no brain activity when he arrived at the hospital and was pulled from life support.

Minutes after this news broke, multiple sources — including Rolling Stone magazine — published breaking stories of Petty’s death at age 66.

But Petty’s daughter Annakim Violette is slamming the premature report from Rolling Stone, writing a harsh message to the publication.

“@rollingstone my dad is not dead yet but your f—king magazine is,” wrote the Instagram account @dadlivesmatteronelove, which has been attributed to Violette.

“Your slime [death] has been pieces of tabloid dog s—t. You put the worst artists on your covers, do zero research. How dare you report that my father has died just to get press because your articles and photos are so dated.”

“I will f—king s—t down your throat and your family’s. Try not being a trump vibe. This is my father, not a celebrity. An artist and human being. F—k u,” she concluded.

It was widely reported that Petty had died sometime Monday afternoon, but those reports were discredited and retracted. He hung on for several more hours before his longtime manager Tony Dimitriades confirmed the singer’s death at 11:40 p.m. EST.

“On behalf of the Tom Petty family, we are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother,leader and friend, Tom Petty,” Dimitriades said.

He was surrounded by family, bandmates and friends at the time of his death.

