The Weeknd Offers Health Update After Recent Issues

The Weeknd is updating his fans about his health following his canceled performance over the weekend. After the "Can't Feel My Face" singer, real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, was forced to end his concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles after just three songs, The Weeknd shared with fans Tuesday that his voice is recovering, adding his hopes to be back on the stage soon.

In a message shared to Instagram alongside a photo snapped at one of his concerts, the musician wrote, "Doctor says my voice is safe and with rest i'll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for." He added that an "LA date is being worked out soon," going on to thank his fans "SO much for all the love and understanding that's come my way. i love you all so much... XO." In a later post, the singer wrote, "nowhere i'd rather be than on that stage," promising, "see you soon XO.

The Tuesday health update came just days after The Weeknd canceled his sold-out Saturday night show at SoFi Stadium mid-performance. Just after 9:30 p.m. local time, the singer abruptly walked off stage in the middle of performing "Can't Feel My Face," just the third song into his planned 29-track set. He later returned to the stage and informed the audience that he lost his voice and would have to cancel the show altogether.

"I don't know what just happened, but I just lost my voice. This is killing me. I don't wanna stop the show, but I can't give you the concert I wanna give you right now. I'm gonna make sure everybody's good – you'll get your money back – I'll do a show real soon for you guys," he told the crowd. "But I wanted to come out and personally apologize and not tweet it or Instagram it or whatever. I want you guys to know that I can't give you what I want to give you. I apologize. I'm so sorry. I love you guys so much."

The Weeknd went on to share a statement to Twitter later that evening, explaining that his voice "went out during the first song and I'm devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I'll make it up to you with a new date." In his Tuesday update, The Weeknd did not provide further details about his condition or if it could affect future shows. A new date for his canceled LA show has yet to be announced.