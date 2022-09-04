The Weeknd Suddenly Ends Concert After 4 Songs

The Weeknd suddenly ended his sold-out concert in Inglewood on Saturday night after just three songs. On Aug. 3, the second of his two-night run at Sofi Stadium, just after 9:30 p.m. local time, he abruptly walked off stage in the middle of performing "Can't Feel My Face," just a few songs into his planned 29-track set, reported the Los Angeles Times.

After the song ended, a new one began before the lights came up. The singer (born Abel Tesfaye), 32, came back on stage and apologized for having to cancel, saying he lost his voice. "I don't know what just happened, but I just lost my voice," he told the crowd from the stage. "This is killing me. I don't wanna stop the show, but I can't give you the concert I wanna give you right now. I'm gonna make sure everybody's good — you'll get your money back — I'll do a show real soon for you guys."

"But I wanted to come out and personally apologize and not tweet it or Instagram it or whatever. I want you guys to know that I can't give you what I want to give you. I apologize. I'm so sorry. I love you guys so much." He continued, "You know how much this kills me, right? I love you. Thank you so much." Many fans remained seated in confusion, not moving even after the show was clearly over.

The Weeknd just ended his show after only a few songs, saying he had unexpectedly lost voice. “This kills me,” he said, as he came out to personally apologize to the Los Ángeles crowd at SoFi Stadium. “I love you,” he added before making an exit. pic.twitter.com/H2xdpvq1nD — Andrés Tardio (@AndresWrites) September 4, 2022

The Weeknd apologized again on social media for cutting the show short. "My voice went out during the first song and I'm devastated," the Canadian star tweeted. "Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I'll make it up to you with a new date." There has not yet been an announcement of a date for the makeup show.

The first night of concerts went smoothly, with Lily Rose-Depp even filming a brief scene onstage for The Weeknd's new HBO Max drama, The Idol, which was co-created by the "Blinding Lights" performer, and Euphoria's Sam Levinson. According to the network, the show follows a self-help guru and "leader of a modern-day cult," who begins a problematic relationship with a rising pop star. HBO Max has not yet announced a release date for The Idol, despite the first trailers being released in July and August. There was no indication Saturday night on how significant the Weeknd's vocal problem might be or if any other tour dates were affected.