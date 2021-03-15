The Grammys 2021 Winners: Full List of All the Nominees, Winners and Snubs

One of the biggest days of the year for music finally arrived, and as the 2021 Grammy Awards went off without a hitch, history was made with the big winners of the night. After nominees for the 63rd Grammy Awards were announced back in November, the frontrunners for the most part took steady hold of the night.

Leading the pack with nine nominations was Beyoncé, who became the most decorated woman in Grammys history with her 28th win Sunday night. Black Parade took Best R&B Performance honors, putting her across the line set by bluegrass artist Alison Krauss. She also won Best Rap Performance with Megan Thee Stallion, who also took home the Best New Artist award. Rounding out the frontrunners with six nominations each is Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Rich. Swift, whose six nominations bring her total Grammy nods to 41, took home Album of the Year for Folklore, becoming the first female artist to win Album of the Year three times. She has won in the past for 1989 and Fearless.

Lipa's Future Nostalgia earned Best Pop Vocal Album honors at the 2021 Grammys. Ricch scored nods in the Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories but came up short. Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Justin Bieber, DaBaby, jazz musician John Beasley and classical composer David Frost picked up four nominations each, and K-pop sensation BTS and former One Directioner Harry Styles each earned their first Grammy nods.

Find out who won each category of the 63rd Grammy Awards by scrolling down. Winners are marked in bold.