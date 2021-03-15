The Grammys 2021 Winners: Full List of All the Nominees, Winners and Snubs
One of the biggest days of the year for music finally arrived, and as the 2021 Grammy Awards went off without a hitch, history was made with the big winners of the night. After nominees for the 63rd Grammy Awards were announced back in November, the frontrunners for the most part took steady hold of the night.
Leading the pack with nine nominations was Beyoncé, who became the most decorated woman in Grammys history with her 28th win Sunday night. Black Parade took Best R&B Performance honors, putting her across the line set by bluegrass artist Alison Krauss. She also won Best Rap Performance with Megan Thee Stallion, who also took home the Best New Artist award. Rounding out the frontrunners with six nominations each is Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Rich. Swift, whose six nominations bring her total Grammy nods to 41, took home Album of the Year for Folklore, becoming the first female artist to win Album of the Year three times. She has won in the past for 1989 and Fearless.
Lipa's Future Nostalgia earned Best Pop Vocal Album honors at the 2021 Grammys. Ricch scored nods in the Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories but came up short. Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Justin Bieber, DaBaby, jazz musician John Beasley and classical composer David Frost picked up four nominations each, and K-pop sensation BTS and former One Directioner Harry Styles each earned their first Grammy nods.
Find out who won each category of the 63rd Grammy Awards by scrolling down. Winners are marked in bold.
Record of the Year
- "Black Parade," Beyoncé
- "Colors," Black Pumas
- "Rockstar," DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
- "Say So," Doja Cat
- "Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish
- "Don't Start Now,"Dua Lipa
- "Circles," Post Malone
- "Savage," Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
Album of the Year
- Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
- Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas
- Everyday Life, Coldplay
- Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier
- Women In Music Pt. III, Haim
- Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
- Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
- Folklore, Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
- "Black Parade” – Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
- "The Box” – Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
- "Cardigan” – Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- "Circles” – Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
- "Don't Start Now” – Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
- "Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
- "I Can't Breathe” – Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- "If The World Was Ending," Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)
Best New Artist
- Ingrid Andress
- Phoebe Bridgers
- Chika
- Noah Cyrus
- D Smoke
- Doja Cat
- Kaytranada
- Megan Thee Stallion
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- Jack Antonoff
- Dan Auerbach
- Dave Cobb
- Flying Lotus
- Andrew Watt
Best Music Film
- Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys
- Black Is King, Beyoncé
- We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme
- Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt
- That Little Ol' Band From Texas, ZZ Top
BEST ALBUMS, BY CATEGORY
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Changes, Justin Bieber
- Chromatica, Lady Gaga
- Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
- Fine Line, Harry Styles
- Folklore, Taylor Swift
Best Rock Album
- A Hero's Death, Fontaines D.C.
- Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
- Daylight, Grace Potter
- Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson
- The New Abnormal, The Strokes
Best Alternative Music Album
- Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple
- Hyperspace, Beck
- Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
- Jaime, Brittany Howard
- The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
Best R&B Album
- Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons
- Take Time, Giveon
- To Feel Love/d, Luke James
- Bigger Love, John Legend
- All Rise, Gregory Porter
Best Rap Album
- Black Habits, D Smoke
- Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
- A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica
- King's Disease, Nas
- The Allegory, Royce Da 5'9"
Best Country Album
- Lady Like, Ingrid Andress
- Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark
- Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
- Nightfall, Little Big Town
- Never Will, Ashley McBryde
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- Ona, Thana Alexa
- Secrets Are The Best Stories, Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez
- Modern Ancestors, Carmen Lundy
- Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper, Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band
- What's The Hurry, Kenny Washington
Best Global Music Album
- FU Chronicles, Antibalas
- Twice as Tall, Burna Boy
- Agora, Bebel Gilberto
- Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar
- Amadjar, Tinariwen
Best Comedy Album
- Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish
- I Love Everything, Patton Oswalt
- The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan
- Paper Tiger, Bill Burr
- 23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld
Best Musical Theater Album
- Amelie, Original London Cast
- American Utopia on Broadway, Original Cast
- Jagged Little Pill, Original Cast
- Little Shop of Horrors, The New Off-Broadway Cast
- The Prince of Egypt, Original Cast
- Soft Power, Original Cast
BEST SONG, BY CATEGORY
Best Rock Song
- "Kyoto” – Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)
- "Lost in Yesterday” – Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)
- "Not” – Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)
- "Shameika” – Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)
- "Stay High” – Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
Best Rap Song
- "The Bigger Picture” – Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai'shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)
- "The Box” – Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
- "Laugh Now, Cry Later” – Durk Banks, Roget Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)
- "Rockstar” – Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)
- "Savage” – Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)
Best Country Song
- "Bluebird” – Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
- "The Bones” – Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
- "Crowded Table” – Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)
- "More Hearts Than Mine” – Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)
- "Some People Do” – Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)
Best Song Written for Visual Media
- "Beautiful Ghosts” – (From Cats), Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)
- "Carried Me With You” – (From Onward), Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
- "Into the Unknown” – (From Frozen 2), Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Idina Menzel & Aurora)
- "No Time to Die” – (From No Time to Die), Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas Baird O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
- "Stand Up” – (From Harriet), Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)
BEST PERFORMANCES, BY CATEGORY
Best Pop Solo Performance
- "Yummy," Justin Bieber
- "Say So," Doja Cat
- "Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish
- "Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa
- "Watermelon Sugar," Harry Styles
- "Cardigan," Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance0comments
- "Un Dia (One Day)," J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
- "Intentions," Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
- "Dynamite," BTS
- "Rain On Me," Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
- "Exile," Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver
Best Rap Performance
- "Deep Reverence," Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
- "Bop," DaBaby
- "What's Poppin," Jack Harlow
- "The Bigger Picture," Lil Baby
- "Savage," Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
- "Dior," Pop Smoke
Best Country Solo Performance
- "Stick That in Your Country Song," Eric Church
- "Who You Thought I Was," Brandy Clark
- "When My Amy Prays," Vince Gill
- "Black Like Me," Mickey Guyton
- "Bluebird," Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- "All Night," Brothers Osborne
- "10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
- "Ocean," Lady A
- "Sugar Coat," Little Big Town
- "Some People Do," Old Dominion