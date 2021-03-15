Grammys 2021: Beyonce Makes History, Breaks Record for Most Wins of All Time

✖

Beyonce broke the record for Grammy wins by a singer Sunday with her award for Best R&B Performance. The single "Black Parade" took the win over some stiff competition, giving her a 28th trophy to top the 27 awarded to Alison Kraus across her career.

The 28 wins also gives Beyonce the record for most wins by a female artist, leaving only operatic conductor Georg Solti standing with more at 31 total. Beyonce showed a wealth of gratitude in her acceptance speech.

History made, again. @Beyonce is now the female artist with the most GRAMMY wins––28! #GRAMMYs — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021

"As an artist, I believe it’s my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times, and it’s been such a difficult time, so I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world," she said on the stage. "This is so overwhelming. I’ve been working my whole life, since 9 years old, and I can’t believe this happened."

The record-setting win came on the heels of her record-tying win alongside Megan Thee Stallion for the remix of "Savage."

This is developing...