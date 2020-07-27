The Chainsmokers Face Backlash After Photos Circulate of Crowded Drive-In Concert
The Chainsmokers are facing backlash online, after photos and video of the duo holding a crowded drive-in concert began circulating. In posts shared to social media, a very large number of people can be seen dancing together while not following recommended social distance guidelines or wearing masks, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The concert took place in The Hamptons, and featured more than just the Chainsmokers.
According to Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon also appeared at the event. Soloman deejay's under the name D-Sol, and did a one-hour set for the first Safe & Sound drive-in concert. As footage of the event began to pop up on social media, it became clear to many that the event might not have been as "safe and sound" as was implied. Many artists have been doing drive-in concerts lately, but at this particular event the photos and video that have turned up of the Chainsmokers set does not appear to show very many cars. The footage is nearly indistinguishable from one of the pair's regular performances. Scroll down to see what social media users are saying.
The Hamptons:
The Chainsmokers had a “Drive-in” concert last night.
No social-distancing during a pandemic. We may be doomed...pic.twitter.com/rreahTaK0p— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 27, 2020
this is the first time where it's like "would you have believed me 5 years ago if I told you chainsmokers would flaunt public health guidelines and perform to a crowd despite a viral pandemic that is killing hundreds of thousands" and the answer is "yes"https://t.co/qY6nITVNau— Madison Malone Kircher (@4evrmalone) July 27, 2020
The Chainsmokers had a “Drive-in” concert in the Hamptons last night...looks like social distancing was strongly enforced 🤦🏻♂️....when NY gets the inevitable spike just blame these rich selfish white people
Via IG:adamalpert pic.twitter.com/yLe1XaE0hS— Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) July 26, 2020
Y’all gonna risk it all for a chainsmokers dj set huh— The Knocks (@theknocks) July 27, 2020
if joe biden wants to win my vote he has to promise that he will once and for all do something about the chainsmokers— Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) July 27, 2020
While we drag The Chainsmokers for having a full-on concert this weekend, can we also just finally admit that the entire pop/EDM genre (Marshmello, Kygo, Zedd, etc.) is an outdated garbage pit?— Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) July 27, 2020
The chainsmokers paving the way for 3,000 new hospitalizations. This is straight up irresponsible. pic.twitter.com/dUENNSjfPo— Jake Marquis (@jakesonaplane) July 27, 2020
people expecting the chainsmokers to enforce social distancing has never heard closer, which is a song about stealing mattresses from roommates, biting shoulder tattoos, and listening to blink-182. they don't follow rules. sorry. it's in the song.— james cassar (@getcerebral) July 27, 2020
Exile the Chainsmokers in the Atlantic Ocean— Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) July 27, 2020
DJs have cancelled all their gigs and basically forfeited their entire livelihoods to ensure the safety of others during this pandemic only for the chainsmokers to say fuck it and throw a huge party with tickets that started at $1250. Talk about a huge slap in the face.— Nick Minieri (@nickdawg) July 27, 2020
This irresponsibility of the chainsmokers having any sort of event in the current climate is absolutely appalling. I am not ok with you risking everyone's lives just so they can watch you press a space bar all night.— Steven Walker #folklore (@positivesteven) July 27, 2020
Why risk it all for the chainsmokers— Sarah (@d0ntblink) July 27, 2020
lmao y’all are out there risking lives for the Chainsmokers? https://t.co/9Z2vPjV8el— Suzie Hunter (@TheSuzieHunter) July 27, 2020
I was sent to a #chainsmokers concert in #Southampton attended by over three thousand concert-goers.
- Temperature checks did not occur as promised
- Social distancing was widely ignored
- Mask usage was scant
COVID-19 cases are soaring globallyhttps://t.co/bcuEMHdYnT— Alec Giufurta (@alecgiufurta) July 27, 2020