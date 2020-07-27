The Chainsmokers Face Backlash After Photos Circulate of Crowded Drive-In Concert

The Chainsmokers are facing backlash online, after photos and video of the duo holding a crowded drive-in concert began circulating. In posts shared to social media, a very large number of people can be seen dancing together while not following recommended social distance guidelines or wearing masks, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The concert took place in The Hamptons, and featured more than just the Chainsmokers.

According to Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon also appeared at the event. Soloman deejay's under the name D-Sol, and did a one-hour set for the first Safe & Sound drive-in concert. As footage of the event began to pop up on social media, it became clear to many that the event might not have been as "safe and sound" as was implied. Many artists have been doing drive-in concerts lately, but at this particular event the photos and video that have turned up of the Chainsmokers set does not appear to show very many cars. The footage is nearly indistinguishable from one of the pair's regular performances. Scroll down to see what social media users are saying.