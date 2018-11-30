‘Thank U, Next’: Complete Guide to All the Celebrity Appearances in Ariana Grande’s New Video

Ariana Grande dropped the full-length music video for her new single, “thank u, next” on Friday, giving fans a five-minute short packed with celebrity cameos. The track is Grande’s first release since she broke off her engagement from Pete Davidson, and also includes plenty of references to her love life.

The video was inspired by Mean Girls, with a dash of Legally Blonde tossed in. There are also references to Bring It On and 13 Going on 30, showing off the 25-year-old singer’s love for beloved romantic comedies of the 2000s.

The opening makes fun of the tabloid headlines Grande’s relationships have inspired, from what happens if you record Grande’s snoring to rumors she was pregnant.

Scroll on for a look at all the celebrity cameos in the video.

Kris Jenner

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kris Jenner plays Amy Poehler’s role in Mean Girls. At the end, Jenner can be seen holding a camera to film the Christmas show. “Thank you, next, b–,” Jenner shouted at the end.

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge reprised her Legally Blonde role, Paulette Bonafonte for a scene in the middle of the song in which she told Grande how great it was to date a guy with one big front tooth.

Grande confirmed she was making an appearance in the video by posting a behind-the-scenes photo on Twitter on Nov. 20. “new best friend …. thank u, next,” she wrote.





Jonathan Bennett

Jonathan Bennett is an original Mean Girls star, having played Aaron Samuels in the movie and appears in the prologue of Grande’s video.

“Ariana Grande told me my hair looked sexy pushed back… she’s not wrong,” Bennett said, referencing a scene in Mean Girls.

Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan is one of Grande’s friends and a fellow artist.

“I heard she’s a lesbian now and dating some chick called ‘Aubrey.’ It’s f– sick,” he said in the prologue.

The “Aubrey” joke is a reference to an Apple Music error that turned the line, “But this one ‘gon last/’Cause her name is Ari” into “But this one ‘gon last/’Cause her name is Aubrey.”

Colleen Ballinger

YouTube comedian Colleen Ballinger, best known as Miranda Sings, appeared in the very beginning of the video, claiming she got pregnant just because she heard an incorrect rumor about Grande expecting. She is later seen wearing a Bring It On-style cheerleader outfit and is pregnant in real life.

Gabi DeMartino

Gabi DeMartino, another YouTube star, makes an appearance in the prologue with a joke about the tattoos Grande and Davidson got while they were together. “Ariana says, ‘Honest to God, knock me out,’ so I decided to punch myself in the face. It was awesome,” DeMartino said in the video.

Matt Bennett

Grande’s Victorious co-star Matt Bennett made a cameo in the video. His scene was inspired by Bring It On. Bennett recently appeared in American Vandal, Fresh Off The Boat and Grey’s Anatomy.

Elizabeth Gillies

Dynasty star Elizabeth Gillies looks so much like Lindsay Lohan that Grande did not have to get the real actress to reprise her Mean Girls role.

Lohan responded to the video on Instagram after a trailer was released, writing “Ain’t nobody Lindsay Lohan like the real Lindsay Lohan. But so flattered by [Ariana Grande] loving Mean Girls so much! Also, I love Dynasty.”

Scott Nicholson

Scott Nicholson is one of Grande’s back-up dancers and a friend. He has a hilarious line at the beginning, telling viewers, “I heard if you record her snoring and play it backwards, it sounds like Fantasia.”

“Thank u, next. Y’all Smaaaaashed,” Nicholson wrote on Instagram earlier this month.





Grande’s Friends

Several of Grande’s friends have cameos in the video. Tayla Parx, Victoria Monet, appear as cheerleaders in the Bring It On inspired scenes. Luz Remigio-Frias, Nekai Johnson, and Patience Aquart also play cheerleaders in the video.