Taylor Swift Fans Melt Down Looking for Clues in Her Grammys Look

Swift had a far different experience at the Grammys than she did at the Golden Globes.

I would say Taylor Swift was late for the 2024 Grammy Awards, even if she didn't get to her seat before the show kicked off. But her arrival didn't go unnoticed and you could argue the show stopped shortly for her, giving fans a chance to lose it over her outfit.

Her appearance at the Grammys instantly struck a chord with Swift's fans, pushing them to look for clues and put facts together to uncover something. First many fans were assuming that Swift's site going down meant something before the show kicked off. Then she walked and they got even more excited.

(Photo: Kevin Mazur)

Swift looks stunning clad in a white Schiaparelli Couture gown, black gloves, dark red lipstick, flowing hair, and a watch choker that points to midnight, according to Us Weekly. Fans quickly assumed the look was giving Reputation vibes, hinting at the release of Taylor's Version of the album. They also noted the watch, which a lot of folks were calling a clock, was set to midnight, referencing her 2022 album Midnights.

Adding fuel to the fire, Swift changed her Instagram profile picture to a black-and-white image. The website failure also seems to be an Easter egg to fans, which they wasted little time getting to the bottom of for answers.

(Photo: Kayla Oaddams)

There's no word on if any of this is true, but Swift definitely made an impact with her arrival. She also inspired more monologue jokes, though they were handled a lot smoother with three-time Grammys host Trevor Noah. Swift is nominated for six awards at the show, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights. "Anti-Hero" is also nominated for Record and Song of the Year, and for Best Pop Solo Performance.

While Swift was in attendance, boyfriend Travis Kelce was not as he is currently preparing for next week's Super Bowl. Swift won't be in attendance at the game apparently due to a scheduled show in Japan. But the embassy assures fans that the trip is possible if she wants to go to Vegas and celebrate a back-to-back championship with Kelce.