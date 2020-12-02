Taylor Swift's Re-Record of 'Love Story' Featured in Match Ad for Ryan Reynolds' Production Company and Fans Lose It

Taylor Swift is currently working on re-recording her first six albums, and while she's not done yet, she did let her friend Ryan Reynolds borrow one of her new songs for his latest project. On Wednesday, Reynolds shared a Match.com commercial from his production company and marketing agency, Maximum Effot, posting a short video of Satan and a woman falling in love. After a montage of their relationship set to instrumentals, Swift's hit "Love Story" closes out the spot, and the singer confirmed on Twitter that the version in the commercial is the one she re-recorded. Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so...here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!! https://t.co/0vBFXxaRXR — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 2, 2020 "Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so...here’s a sneak peak of Love Story!" Swift wrote. "Working hard to get the music to you soon!!"

Naturally, Swift's fans were thrilled to hear a snippet of her re-recording progress. THE RE-RECORDED VERSION OF LOVE STORY pic.twitter.com/rwJSDBPMMQ — ~roi~ (@roijoffe) December 2, 2020 LOVE STORY 2020 isn’t just a rerecording, it’s a lifestyle, a reason to breathe, an escape from this cruel world filled with thieves. it’s art, the first gift you open on christmas, a hug from a loved one, everything you’ve ever wanted, everything you’ve ever needed — 𖤐 lil durk 𖤐 blm 𖤐 (@runawaywithme) December 2, 2020 OMGGG LOVE STORY RE-RECORDED??? pic.twitter.com/icugCu6WRc — Julie✨ ia era (@JulieAfterglow_) December 2, 2020 prevnext

my god now i need to cancel my day so i can call my therapist and process all the layers tswift's re-recorded love story is bringing up — Elena Hung 🗽 (@ElenaHung202) December 2, 2020 OH MY FVCKIN GOD ITS A RE RECORDING WIXJDIDJXJXID JD pic.twitter.com/sw5gtSK7cG — rel⁴ the honest ritayoncé coach (@flklresupremacy) December 2, 2020 Taylor really said im going to end you all😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Sneh (@noor11160715) December 2, 2020 THIS IS THE RE-RECORDING AND IT HAS BEEN DROPPED SO CASUALLY HERE I'M FREAKING OUT, SOMEONE SAVE ME pic.twitter.com/FkdUsiOmjY — Vedansh Chauhan 🍁 (@vedanshchn) December 2, 2020 prevnext

Swift told fans in August 2019 that she planned to re-record her first six albums after Scott Borchetta sold Big Machine Label Group, home to Swift's former record label, to Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings for $300 million. Big Machine Records holds the masters to Swift's early music and the singer has stated multiple times that she has no desire to allow Braun to make money from her work. In. November, Swift's masters were sold to a private equity company called Shamrock Holdings, though the singer declined to partner with the group due to their continuing involvement with Braun. prevnext

"I'm very excited about doing because my contract says that starting Nov. 2020, so next year, I can record albums one-five all over again," Swift said on Good Morning America last year. "I'm very excited about it. Because I think that artists deserve to own their work. I feel very passionate about that." She also told Billboard that she wants the chance for her music to be featured in ways that licensing allows. "Every week, we get a dozen synch requests to use 'Shake It Off' in some advertisement or 'Blank Space' in some movie trailer, and we say no to every single one of them," she said. "And the reason I’m rerecording my music next year is because I do want my music to live on. I do want it to be in movies, I do want it to be in commercials. But I only want that if I own it. It’s going to be fun, because it’ll feel like regaining a freedom and taking back what’s mine." prevnext