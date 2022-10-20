Taylor Swift Premiering First Look at 'Midnights' Album Ahead of Its Release

Before they meet her at midnight, Taylor Swift is asking fans to meet her during Thursday Night Football. As the countdown to the release of her 10th studio album enters its final hours, the "All Too Well" singer is set to give fans a sneak peek of her upcoming Midnights album with a special teaser trailer during Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football.

Swift announced the teaser Thursday morning, telling fans in a video shared to her socials, "if you tune into the Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime, I'm going to be showing a first look at the secret projects that I've been working on very hard for a very long time," going on to ask fans, "Meet me there?" Swift did not say the exact time the teaser will debut. Thursday night's game between the Saints at Cardinals kicks off at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona at 8:15 p.m. ET and will stream live on Prime Video.

Midnights teaser trailer tonight during the 3rd quarter of Thursday Night Football on @primevideo so … meet me there? pic.twitter.com/hr8ii9Oinj — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 20, 2022

The trailer will mark one of the first teasers for Midnights, which Swift first announced back in August. In an Aug. 28 Instagram post featuring the cover for the album, the singer announced, "Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight."

While Swift has yet to release a single from the album, in the lead-up to Midnights' release, she debuted her Midnights Mayhem With Me TikTok series, during which she revealed a title of a track from the album each day. The full tracklist opens with "Lavender Haze," with track five, known among Swifties to be the most emotionally devastating and vulnerable songs on Swift's albums, titled, "You're On Your Own, Kid." The full tracklist is as follows: "Lavender Haze," "Maroon," "Anti-Hero," "Snow on the Beach" [ft. Lana Del Rey], "You're on Your Own, Kid," "Midnight Rain," "Question...?," "Vigilante Sit," "Bejeweled," "Labyrinth," "Karma," "Sweet Nothing," and "Mastermind."

Following the Thursday Night Football Midnights teaser trailer, the full Midnights album will drop at midnight on Friday, Oct. 21. The album's release will be followed by a "special very chaotic surprise" at 3 a.m. Friday and then the first music video for the album, for the track "Anti-Hero," at 8 a.m. Friday. On Monday, Oct. 24, Swift will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. A second music video will then be released on Tuesday, Oct. 25, with Swift then making an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, Oct. 28.