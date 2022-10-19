Lana Del Rey Robbed, Causing Major Setbacks on Upcoming Projects

Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey is asking fans not to listen to any of her new music because it likely leaked without her permission. The "Arcadia" singer told her fans that a laptop with her new recordings and the manuscript for her book was stolen. Del Rey, 37, said she did not have the book manuscript backed up anywhere, so she will have to start from scratch.

"Please don't listen to the music if you hear it because it's not coming out yet," Del Rey said in the first of four videos she published on her private Instagram page, reports Stereogum. "And in terms of the book, I loved the book that I lost with all of my heart and put a lot of passion into it. And in terms of the camcorders, we shall see what happens with that."

“please don’t listen to the music if you hear it.” pic.twitter.com/QaJXxumI76 — shams didn't ask to be a half-blood (@shamsyls) October 19, 2022

Although her Instagram page is private, one of Del Rey's fans published a segment on Twitter. In this excerpt, Del Rey said there was really "nothing that can be done" because she was not sure how to make her devices any safer. "However people access them is unbeknownst to me and unavoidable unless I just completely don't have them and then no one has them in terms of the songs," she said. "So... I'm hoping that nothing else becomes available or stolen."

The book Del Rey is working on will be her second. She released her first, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, in September 2020. The poetry collection was preceded by a spoken word album of the same title, released in July 2020. Del Rey donated a portion of the proceeds from the book to the Navajo Water Project.

Del Rey's next music release is a collaboration with Taylor Swift. She is featured on the song "Snow on the Beach," which is included in Swift's upcoming studio album Midnights. The album will be released on Oct. 21. Del Rey is the only guest singer on the album.

Del Rey released her most recent studio album, Blue Banisters, in October 2021. She has six Grammy nominations on her resume, including Album of the Year for Norman F—king Rockwell! and Song of the Year for the album's title track in 2020. The "Video Games" singer has dealt with dozens of tracks being leaked throughout her career. In 2012, an entire album of her demos surfaced amid the explosion of popularity she experienced after Born to Die was released. In July 2017, Del Rey told fans she was considering releasing a collection of 25 unreleased songs, although that has yet to surface.