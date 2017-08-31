We Finally Know When New Taylor Swift Music Will Reportedly Drop

Taylor Swift has teased fans all week about an upcoming music release, and fans will reportedly see a new tune on Friday.

A source spoke to the Us Weekly and said the “poppy” song will debut along its music video.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She’s being very secretive about it, but it’s going to be a really good one,” another source told the outlet.

While fans were well aware of T-Swift’s secrecy this time around, it’s good news for fans hoping she would continue to ditch country and cut pop songs in the vain of 1989.

The Friday release is also promising for fans, but also to be expected. The “Shake It Off” singer-songwriter blacked out her social media profiles and shared cryptic teaser video. It all seems to be leading up to a release on Friday, the typical release date for new albums and songs.

Swift’s currently untitled sixth album would be her first since her 2014 LP 1989, which won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. This only other material she’s released in the time since has been the remix of the 1989 single “Bad Blood” with Kendrick Lamar and the Zayn collaboration “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” which was recorded for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

See the cryptic video teaser from the upcoming release below.